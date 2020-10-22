(Bloomberg) -- Senate Republicans are steaming ahead with plans to elevate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by early next week, with the Senate Judiciary Committee set for a vote Thursday that will advance the conservative judge’s confirmation to the full Senate.

Democrats are planning to boycott the committee’s debate and vote, but Republican unity and their 12-10 advantage on the panel mean Barrett’s nomination is cruising toward a rapid finish next Monday, eight days before the Nov. 3 election.

Barrett’s confirmation is proceeding over Democratic objections to what they say is a rushed process and their concerns about her potential impact on rulings including those related to the Affordable Care Act, civil rights, abortion and lawsuits that might erupt from the 2020 elections.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to hold a Senate vote Friday advancing the nomination to Senate floor, and the chamber will remain in session through the weekend as Republicans run down the amount of time required for debate. McConnell says he’s aiming for a final vote on the confirmation on Monday.

Barrett, a 48-year-old appellate court judge, mother of seven, devout Roman Catholic and former clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia, is President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg and is the late liberal justice’s ideological opposite.

Conservative Transformation

Her installation on the Supreme Court would cap a conservative transformation of the U.S. court system under Trump, with the Senate already having confirmed Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, along with 53 appellate court and 161 district court judges.

Her nomination is a focal point for Trump’s re-election campaign and that of congressional Republicans. Conservative groups backing Barrett will have spent almost $30 million by the end of the month to promote her confirmation, including advertising and events mostly in key election battlegrounds.

In two days of questioning last week, Barrett stressed she would be independent. She deflected questions on how she might rule on issues ranging from abortion to voting rights to health care. She also distanced herself from some of her past positions expressed mostly through law journal pieces.

While saying she wasn’t calling for the court to be more aggressive in overturning its precedents, she declined to include cases involving access to abortion and contraception rights among “super-precedents,” meaning those unthinkable to overturn.

Democrats, who have conceded they don’t have the votes to defeat Barrett, used the hearings to highlight her potential impact on the Affordable Care Act, their leading issue in elections that will determine White House and Senate control.

Barrett likely would be on the court when it hears arguments Nov. 10 in a case that could undo the law known as Obamacare, which provides health insurance for 20 million Americans. She has criticized Chief Justice John Roberts for a 2012 high court majority opinion he wrote the upheld the core of the ACA.

Barrett has served as an appeals court judge for three years and she teaches at Notre Dame Law School. Republicans say she’s clearly qualified and knows how to separate personal views that include opposition to abortion from her judicial decisions. They also argued they have a mandate to confirm her so swiftly and shortly before the next president is selected, after voters in 2016 and 2018 handed Republicans more power in the White House and Senate.

Bittnerness Over Garland

Democrats say the hasty process is hypocritical, after Republicans in 2016 refused to even meet with President Barack Obama’s nominee to replace Scalia, Merrick Garland, nine months before the elections. They’ve argued the next president should make the appointment.

McConnell succeeded in changing Senate rules in 2017 to eliminate the filibuster of Supreme Court confirmations, effectively allowing judges to clear with 51 votes rather than 60 earlier needed to end opponents’ delaying tactics. Both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh needed that change to win final approval, and Barrett will as well.

