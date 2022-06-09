(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans announced plans to release their own report on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as they blasted a House panel investigating the violence ahead of its first hearing tonight.

Republicans will focus on inadequacies in security preparations for congressional session in which presidential electoral votes were counted, and the law enforcement response, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said told reporters in Washington.

McCarthy, joined other senior House Republicans in a pre-buttal event to the hearing, did not provide an exact date for the GOP report. But he and others blasted the Jan. 6 select committee as a partisan tool of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and questioned the legitimacy of its formation and actions under House rules.

The committee, which has been investigating the assault for a year and a half, is scheduled to hold a prime-time televised hearing at 8 p.m. Thursday to reveal what it has learned.

McCarthy attacked the panel as a “politically driven committee.”

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to seat two of McCarthy’s five picks for the committee he pulled the other three from the panel. Pelosi, who had already named Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney, who is a vice chair of the panel, as one of her picks, then added Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who is retiring. They are the lone Republicans.

Representative Jim Banks of Indiana -- one of the two Republicans who Pelosi refused to seat on the committee -- is leading the effort to compile that GOP report and says it will be issued in a few weeks.

Democrats are trying to distract from issues that Americans are more focused on, said the House’s No. 2 Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

“Is Nancy Pelosi going to hold a prime time hearing on inflation?” asked Scalise asked. “Is Nancy Pelosi going to hold a prime time hearing on gas prices?”

Pelosi, at an earlier press conference, said she’s confident the public will be paying attention to the proceedings and cares about what happened Jan. 6 despite the protests of Republicans.

“I know there are people who would like it to go away,” she said.

