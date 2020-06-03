(Bloomberg) -- Amid dual national crises over policing in black communities and the coronavirus, Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham is sticking to plans for a hearing Wednesday renewing GOP efforts to portray Donald Trump as the victim of anti-Trump forces in the FBI and Justice Department more than three years ago.

The witness will be Rod Rosenstein, who took criticism from Republicans and Democrats at various points in his tumultuous term as deputy attorney general. Rosenstein, who resigned about a year ago, has signaled he may help bolster Graham’s case.

“Even the best law enforcement officers make mistakes” and “some engage in willful misconduct,” Rosenstein said in a statement last week.

The impact of Rosenstein’s testimony may be undercut, though, by debate over whether the topic should be top-of-mind for lawmakers right now.

“There shouldn’t be hearings on President Trump’s wild conspiracies about the 2016 election” as “the Covid pandemic continues to rage and Americans are taking to the streets to express their anger at police violence and racial injustice,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday on the Senate floor.

Graham promised Tuesday that the committee will take a “deep dive” into questions of policing and race relations, tentatively setting a hearing on the issue for June 16. The senator from South Carolina said “this committee has a unique opportunity to build on some things the Obama administration did and ask ourselves some hard questions.”

For now, though, Graham, a close Trump ally, is sticking to his plan for extensive hearings on evidence of wrongdoing by some FBI officials in the early stages of its investigation into whether anyone close to Trump conspired in Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

In doing so, he’s bolstering the president’s election-season effort to draw attention to what Trump is now calling “Obamagate,” a label reflecting the president’s contention without evidence that his predecessor personally led a plot to undermine him.

After the testimony from Rosenstein, who is appearing voluntarily, Graham has scheduled a committee vote for Thursday that would give him authority to subpoena a long list of Obama administration officials, from ex-FBI Director James Comey to former intelligence chief James Clapper.

Rosenstein is hardly a hero to many Republicans. Although he provided Trump with a letter that the president cited in firing Comey in 2017, Rosenstein may be pressed about reports that he became so upset afterward that he mulled whether to wear a wire to secretly record the president. After then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation, Rosenstein named Robert Mueller as special counsel to take over.

“I don’t think there is any factual or legal basis to attack the initiation and process of the Mueller investigation,” said Patrick Cotter, a former federal prosecutor. “It appears to be part of an attempt to discredit Mueller’s findings to assist Trump’s election.”

Democrats’ Complaints

Democrats have their own complaints about Rosenstein, including that he joined William Barr, the current attorney general, in announcing there weren’t grounds to charge Trump with obstructing justice after Mueller found evidence on both sides of the question. In fact, Mueller declined to make a determination on whether Trump should be charged.

Judiciary Committee Republicans are likely to press Rosenstein on findings by the Justice Department’s inspector general of wrongdoing by some officials in the Federal Bureau of Investigation in obtaining authorizations to wiretap Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide, in 2016 and early 2017 as part of an operation called Crossfire Hurricane.

Barr has also moved to drop charges against Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, for lying to the FBI about conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. Barr has said the investigation into Flynn wasn’t legitimate, and Republican lawmakers have said the FBI sought to entrap him.

The Justice Department opened a criminal investigation last year into whether Trump or his 2016 presidential campaign was illegally spied on.

The attorney general appointed a career prosecutor, John Durham, to conduct the investigation, which is examining actions by both law enforcement and intelligence officials. Trump and his allies expect more revelations from Durham’s investigation heading into November’s election.

Rosenstein said in his statement last week that “we can only hope to maintain public confidence if we correct mistakes, hold wrongdoers accountable, and adopt policies to prevent problems from recurring.”

But Kevin Brock, a former FBI and intelligence official, said Rosenstein should have to explain what he knew about the justification for opening the Crossfire Hurricane investigation and whether there was a legitimate reason to continue it once he took control.

“He was acting attorney general at the time,” said Brock, founder of the consulting firm NewStreet Global Solutions LLC. “He had the responsibility at that time to make sure that it was a legitimate investigation.”

