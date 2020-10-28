(Bloomberg) -- A Republican-led U.S. congressional committee admonished technology executives for alleged bias against conservatives and escalated a fight over the legislation that shaped the modern internet.

“The time has come for that free pass to end,” said Senator Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, of a liability shield that allows the companies to avoid lawsuits over what their users post.

The panel is questioning Google’s Sundar Pichai, Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter Inc.’s Jack Dorsey to determine whether the decades-old Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act needs to be updated. Tech executives began their testimony by explaining the importance of the law for building their businesses.

Dorsey called Section 230 “the internet’s most important law for free speech and safety,” and argued that repealing it would lead to more policing of content, not less. Dorsey was questioned about what Wicker called Twitter’s “double standard” for labeling posts from different world leaders, saying he’s collected dozens of examples of unequal application of the company’s policies. The CEO said offline harm is one of the factors Twitter considers when deciding whether to put a warning on a specific tweet.

The law says companies aren’t publishers of their users’ content, and therefore not legally liable for it. The provision made it possible for companies to wait to moderate their users’ speech until after it was posted, enabling them to grow to their massive scale. Google’s YouTube video-sharing site doesn’t have to pre-screen every hour of video, and Facebook doesn’t have to read every comment; they can let users’ posts flow freely and clean them up later if something bad happens.

“Our ability to provide access to a wide range of information is only possible because of existing legal frameworks,” Pichai said.

