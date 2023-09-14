(Bloomberg) -- The third Republican presidential debate will take place in Miami in November, according to a person familiar with the planning.

The first debate took place in August in Milwaukee with the second one scheduled for Sept. 27 in Simi Valley, California, at the Reagan Presidential Library.

Currently, the two frontrunners for the GOP presidential nomination call Florida home: former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump skipped the first debate and has said that he would skip the second one as well.

A spokesperson for the Republican National Committee didn’t immediately return a message left for comment.

Miami was selected even as some candidates speculated that the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa would host the event.

