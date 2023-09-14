Sep 14, 2023
Republicans to Hold Third Presidential Primary Debate in Miami
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The third Republican presidential debate will take place in Miami in November, according to a person familiar with the planning.
The first debate took place in August in Milwaukee with the second one scheduled for Sept. 27 in Simi Valley, California, at the Reagan Presidential Library.
Currently, the two frontrunners for the GOP presidential nomination call Florida home: former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump skipped the first debate and has said that he would skip the second one as well.
A spokesperson for the Republican National Committee didn’t immediately return a message left for comment.
Miami was selected even as some candidates speculated that the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa would host the event.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
9:12
Insurers are subsidizing trackers as auto thefts skyrocket
-
12:29
When will the Bank of Canada start cutting interest rates?
-
6:17
Startup offering fractional real estate ownership sees 'great interest' from Canadians
-
1:16
Looking for a refill? McDonald's is saying goodbye to self-serve soda in the coming years
-
9:12
These cars are stolen so often that insurance premiums are climbing
-
6:42
'Dumb Money' writers discuss their GameStop movie premiering at TIFF