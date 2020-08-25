(Bloomberg) -- The opening night of the Republican National Convention drew a far smaller audience than the Democrats did last week, with viewers tumbling on every major broadcast and cable network except the Fox News Channel.

About 11.6% of the households in major markets tuned in for the convention, down from the 14.6% that watched the start of the Democratic convention last Monday, according to preliminary data obtained by Bloomberg News. The audience on Fox Corp.’s cable news outlet more than tripled. AT&T Inc.’s CNN was No. 2. The results are based on coverage that began at 10 p.m. New York time.

Traditional TV viewing has been shrinking as consumers shift to online-video options. This year’s conventions have also been challenged by the coronavirus, which has limited in-person attendance and thus much of the cheering and drama.

The Republicans tried to overcome some of that last night, hosting several hundred delegates at the convention center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The first night featured the roll call, where representatives of the 50 states and territories reveal their delegate counts. President Donald Trump also spoke.

Other speakers included his son, Donald Trump Jr., former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who brandished guns at Black Lives Matter protesters marching past their home earlier this year.

GOP Speakers

The speakers emphasized Trump’s record on the economy and what they said was his decisive response to the coronavirus. Many reviewers highlighted impassioned remarks from Kimberly Guilfoyle, the younger Trump’s girlfriend and a former Fox News host, who took direct aim at the opposing party.

“They want open borders, closed schools, dangerous amnesty, and will selfishly send your jobs back to China while they get rich,” Guilfoyle said. “They will defund, dismantle and destroy America’s law enforcement. When you are in trouble and need police, don’t count on the Democrats.”

First Lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are scheduled to headline the event Tuesday night.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.