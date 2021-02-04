Are you looking for a stock?

    1h ago

    Resolute Forest Products reports Q4 loss, sales up from year ago

    The Canadian Press

    Lumber prices are likely to go up for the next 4-6 weeks: Forest Economic Advisors

    MONTREAL - Resolute Forest Products Inc. says it lost US$52 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of US$71 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

    The forestry company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to 63 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of 79 cents per share in the last three months of 2019.

    Sales in what was the company's fourth quarter totalled US$769 million, up from US$668 million a year earlier.

    Excluding special items, Resolute says it earned $45 million or 55 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $53 million or 59 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

    Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 53 cents per share for the quarter and US$743.5 million in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

    Resolute is a producer of a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers.