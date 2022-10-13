(Bloomberg) -- Foreign companies including a handful from South Korea are turning to yen notes as investors seek to diversify into markets with lower volatility amid turbulence in global bonds.

Shinhan Bank sold a three-tranche yen social bond to Japanese investors on Friday, the first Samurai bond from a Korean issuer since January. Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. is also doing a yen bond, adding to 1.7 trillion yen ($11.5 billion) of debt sold by firms outside Japan so far this year.

Korean borrowers are returning after shying away from Japanese currency bonds since 2019, selling bonds at a faster pace than global issuers, Bloomberg data show.

Fears of surging rates have heightened the importance of moving into markets that aren’t seeing such extreme fluctuations. A measure of volatility for Japan credit has declined over the past few months, in contrast with that on dollar bond spreads from Asian issuers, which doubled in the past year.

“As rates are going up everywhere in the world, there is increasing willingness among investors to have some yen in their portfolios for the purpose of diversification,” said Oliver Holt, head of DCM syndicate for Asia ex-Japan at Nomura Holdings Inc.

Despite pressure on the Bank of Japan to move away from its ultra-easy monetary policy and the yen plumbing fresh multi-decade lows, it may be hard for some buyers to pass up on Japanese currency debt from foreign issuers that typically pay wider spreads.

“Investors appreciate the yield pick-up Korean borrowers offer versus domestic Japanese assets,” Holt said.

Sales of yen bonds from Korean issuers have increased almost sixfold so far in 2022 from the year-earlier period, the data show. That’s compared with a 16% drop in yen offerings from companies globally, according to figures that include matured debt.

Easing Tensions

An easing of political and trade tensions may make Japanese investors more receptive to bonds from its close Asian neighbor after a rocky few years.

Read: South Korea Offers Olive Branch to Japan on War-End Anniversary

Apart from the sale by Shinhan Bank, one of the biggest lenders in Korea, other issuers are in the market. The multi-tranche yen bond in international markets from US-based Thermo Fisher, which makes products related to the coronavirus, is its debut deal in the Japanese currency.

Export-Import Bank of Korea has spoken to some Japanese investors who may buy Samurai bonds if it were to tap that market, said Oh Jae-hoon, the Seoul-based director of foreign currency funding at the issuer. That’s after the state-owned lender, known as Kexim, sold yen bonds in the international markets last quarter.

Hyundai Capital Services Inc. also met investors in Japan last month after selling yen bonds in August.

