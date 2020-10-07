Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware as it seeks to stabilize its finances during the pandemic.

The Chapter 11 filing comes after the company reached an agreement with secured lenders to support a restructuring plan, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The filing won’t affect Ruby Tuesday’s restaurants, which will operate as usual while the firm attempts to recover “from the unprecedented impact of COVID-19,” Chief Executive Officer Shawn Lederman said. Liabilities are estimated between US$100 million and US$500 million, according to the Delaware court filing.

Measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic hit restaurant chains, many of which were already struggling amid changing customer habits, heavy debt loads and declining investments from private equity sponsors.

Founded in 1972, Ruby Tuesday was bought by NRD Capital Management in 2017. The brand includes more than 500 company-owned and franchised restaurants that employ almost 28,000 staff, according to Ruby Tuesday’s website.

The case is Ruby Tuesday Inc., 20-12457, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.