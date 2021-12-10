SIR Income Royalty Fund is issuing two additional year-end payouts for investors, amid what it describes as “excess of distributable cash”, the publicly traded trust announced on Friday.

The fund will issue a “December Distribution” of $0.09 per unit, as well as a “special year-end distribution" of $0.10 per unit.

SIR said the extra cash stems partially from the receipt of deferred royalties as well as interest on a loan issued to its subsidiary SIR Corp., which owns 57 restaurants in Canada, including 36 Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill locations.

SIR suspended its distribution payouts in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the virus’ disruption of the food service industry.

It restarted distribution in July at $0.07 per unit, down from the $0.10 per unit offered prior to the pandemic.