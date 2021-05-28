(Bloomberg) -- Flynn Restaurant Group -- a franchisee of thousands of restaurants including Arby’s, Panera Bread and Taco Bell -- is bringing refrigerated trucks to its parking lots to house extra food.

It’s a strategy that lets restaurants store more supplies as eateries face challenges in securing enough ingredients, founder and Chief Executive Officer Greg Flynn said during an interview with Bloomberg TV. “It’s a problem with supply coming from, for instance, chicken manufacturers,,” he said.

His company, which also operates Applebee’s and Pizza Hut locations, isn’t the only restaurant operator having troubles securing enough poultry. The tight supply is driving up prices. “We are having to pay more,” he said.

