(Bloomberg) -- Shares of a Tokyo-based Chinese restaurant operator surged after local media reported that a panda at a nearby zoo may be pregnant, stoking investor speculation of increased foot traffic in the area.

Totenko Co. stock jumped as much as 29%, the most in almost 4 years, after local broadcaster FNN reported that Shin Shin, a giant panda at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo, may be expecting. The zoo had announced earlier in March Shin Shin and Ri Ri had mated twice. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike confirmed the reports, local broadcaster NTV reported. Seiyoken, another nearby eatery, rose as much as 11%, with trading more than five times the three-month average.

The restaurant stock has served as a gauge for panda-related news in the past. In February 2017, Totenko shares also jumped after Ueno Zoo announced that the same pair of pandas had mated. Shares surged again when Shin Shin gave birth to a cub the same year in June. Totenko gained in 2013 after Shin Shin appeared to be pregnant, but slumped when the zoo announced that she was only displaying false signs of pregnancy.

The news coincides with the reopening of the popular Ueno Zoo today, which had been closed since December amid the coronavirus infection outbreak in Tokyo. Visits require a reservation and the zoo is limiting visitors to 2,000 a day under infection prevention protocols. The pandas are one of the main draws to the zoo, with Shin Shin and Ri Ri’s daughter Xiang Xiang, who turns 4 this month, one of the first things people can see if they enter by the main entrance. The parents are housed at a separate enclosure called the Panda Forest on the other side of the park.

