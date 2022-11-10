(Bloomberg) -- Republicans’ unexpectedly poor showing in Tuesday’s midterm elections have complicated Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become speaker of the US House, with a restive conservative wing raising questions about whether he has the votes for the post should the GOP win a narrow majority.

“It takes 218 votes” to get elected speaker, said Representative Chip Roy, a Texas Republican and a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus. “There’s not a soul in this town right now that has 218 votes.”

Roy and other members of the group interviewed after they met Thursday night didn’t say directly that they would oppose McCarthy. But it was clear that the caucus planned to use its voting power to influence how the House would be run under Republicans.

McCarthy was facing dissent from hard-core conservatives even before the Republican Party fell well short of the sweeping wins and comfortable majority it had anticipated in Tuesday’s elections. Now, the outcome, still not finalized two days after the last votes were cast, at best will give the GOP the narrowest of majorities.

The chair of the Freedom Caucus, Pennsylvania Republican Scott Perry, suggested conservatives would use the election at least to extract promises from McCarthy, including, potentially, changes in the chamber’s rules that would, among other things, make it easier to oust a speaker who runs afoul of the caucus.

Perry said he was “frustrated” by the outcome of the midterms.

“I don’t think that can be attributed to one single person, but I think that as a leader in the party, you have a duty to provide a vision that that informs voters of what you’re going to do if you win,” he said. “I don’t think that vision was adequately provided by multiple folks on the top of our party.”

In another sign of potential trouble among conservatives, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz said during a Thursday video chat that McCarthy “is not my first choice and even quite frankly in my top 100.” He asserted that McCarthy, a California Republican, is too close to Wall Street.

McCarthy’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

There are still more than three dozen House races yet to be settled as close contests and mail-in ballots slow counts. Republicans so far have won 209 House seats and hold leads in 12 more, compared to 189 wins for Democrats, who are leading in 25 other contests. At least 218 are required to claim a majority.

McCarthy can’t afford many defections or splintering of colleagues’ support when House Republicans gather next week, as planned, for a closed-door leader vote to nominate their speaker candidate, who then must get more than 50% support of the entire House in January.

The other factor is Donald Trump. The former president has fashioned himself as a Republican power broker as he hints at his own plans to make a third bid for the White House.

That reputation was tarnished by the underwhelming performance of many of the candidates he endorsed in the midterms, which has some Republicans laying blame at his feet. Still, many Freedom Caucus members have been staunch Trump loyalists and his views still hold sway among many Republican voters.

Trump told reporters after a pre-election rally in Ohio that he supports McCarthy for the speakership. But his view of the man he once called “my Kevin” has vacillated, particularly after the US Capitol insurrection last year. In the past, he has readily shed allies who no longer serve his purposes or can be blamed for failures.

No Republican so far has stood up as an alternative to McCarthy. However the second-ranking House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, has allies among party conservatives. Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, currently the No. 3 Republican, has been a favorite of Trump.

Freedom Caucus member Andy Biggs of Arizona said on a conservative streaming program Wednesday that Republicans should have an internal discussion about whether McCarthy is fit for the job after failing to rack up a large majority in the midterms and backtracking on plans to impeach President Joe Biden.

One House Republican who is not part of the Freedom Caucus said Thursday that based on discussions in the GOP caucus, McCarthy’s ascension to speaker isn’t a sure thing.

But McCarthy ally Representative Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania said there should be no question that he’ll get the job.

“We won the majority this cycle. McCarthy led us through the wilderness and now we’re going to give him the gavel,” Reschenthaler said. “He’s the best strategist, best recruiter, best fundraiser we have. We’re not changing generals.”

McCarthy has engaged in a years-long campaign to cultivate his party’s right wing. Still, it will be a challenge to manage the vocal and growing group of Trump loyalists in the GOP ranks, including firebrands like Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who are more focused on extracting revenge by investigating the Biden administration than legislating.

During a September announcement of an agenda for Republicans in the next year, McCarthy was flanked by colleagues representing a wide swath of the House GOP, including Greene and New York Representative John Katko, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Capitol insurrection and didn’t seek re-election.

Factional infighting has forced turnover in Republican House leadership in the past. Clashes with conservatives prompted Speaker John Boehner to abruptly retire in September 2015. Paul Ryan, who was Boehner’s successor and had a contentious relationship with Trump, decided not to seek re-election to his Wisconsin district in 2018.

McCarthy himself dropped out of the 2015 contest for speaker because opposition from within the Freedom Caucus.

