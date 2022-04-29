(Bloomberg) -- The meme-stock era may be over, but day trading in one corner of the stock market is hitting pandemic records.

Transaction volumes in a controversial breed of leveraged ETF hit an all-time high this week as retail and institutional investors alike surfed the intense U.S. equity turbulence. The number of shares changing hands in the $17 billion world of inverse exchange-traded funds hit seven-times the average of the past five years on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Investors have flocked to these derivatives-powered products in this year’s market turmoil to bet on declines and to hedge everything from tech stocks to small caps. By value, around $15 billion of inverse ETPs traded on Wednesday, or five-times the average.

Retail traders have been a key driver of activity, according to strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (ticker SQQQ) -- which offers three-times the inverse return of the Nasdaq 100 -- attracted a record $592 million from individual investors in the five days through Tuesday, they said.

The Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares ETF (TZA) and the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF (SPXS) -- which aim to treble the inverse performance of the Russell 2000 and the S&P 500, respectively -- also saw the highest net retail-buying since the start of the pandemic, JPMorgan said.

“The sudden rise in inverse ETF volume shows that traders have rushed to hedge their portfolios or speculate on further downside,” said Jason Goepfert at Sundial Capital Research. “When this activity spikes relative to overall volume, it suggests that sentiment has tipped too far to the bearish side, which normally corrects with at least a short-term rally in stocks.”

Inverse and leveraged ETFs have been at the heart of meltdowns in markets for stock volatility, oil, gas and more in recent years, leading to multiple product closures and periods of lower investor interest. Wall Street regulators have said they’re mulling new rules to better protect investors from such “complex” investments. Their structure means they can deliver swift losses as well as big gains, and most are designed to be held for short periods.

Assets and trading volumes have boomed in the past year as traders look for a new edge in fast-moving markets. Global assets in the vehicles almost doubled from the end of 2018 to $128 billion last year.

Read more: Wall Street’s Risky ‘Razor Blade’ Trade Is Making a Comeback

In the U.S., inflows of $31.6 billion helped fuel a 55% jump in assets in 2021 to $88.6 billion. Currently they boast about $76.3 billion, the data show. But while inverse ETFs are a favorite tool among retail traders, big-money investors may also be playing a role in the record-high trading volumes.

“While yes, some of this is ‘retail punter,’ the larger funds are used extensively by hedge funds and institutional traders to make directional bets on short time horizons,” said Dave Nadig, chief investment officer of data provider ETF Trends.

Proponents argue the ETFs can be a useful trading tool for those who understand the risk. They’re easy to access, and can be a relatively cheap way to hedge a portfolio especially in current market conditions.

“Since implied volatility has increased, pushing up the cost of options, retail investors may now prefer inverse ETFs as an optically cheaper alternative,” JPMorgan strategist Peng Cheng said by email.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.