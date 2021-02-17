(Bloomberg) -- Trading platform Plus500 Ltd. is seeing record numbers of customers flock to its website to make derivative bets.

Stuck-at-home retail traders lured by opportunities sparked by market volatility flocked to the platform last year, according to an earnings statement Wednesday. The Haifa, Israel-based company saw full-year revenue jump more than 146% to $872.5 million as trading volumes more than doubled.

“2020 was an unprecedented year, driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and its major impact on the market environment,” the company said in the statement. The firm signed up about 295,000 new customers last year, it said.

Plus500 deals in contracts for difference, or CFDs -- derivatives largely banned in the U.S. that traders use to wager on stocks, bonds and commodities, often with borrowed funds that juice the size of their bets. CFD trading has surfed the same wave of lockdown-driven volatility that’s boosted firms from institutional brokers to retail investing platforms such as Robinhood Markets Inc.

Despite the increase in revenues, the company’s results were at the lower end of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Shares fell as much as 4.3% in early morning trading in London on Wednesday.

The company’s peers were also boosted in 2020, coaxing homebound market watchers onto their platforms. CMC Markets Plc’s revenue surged last year, and IG Group Holdings Plc saw its profit before tax increase 129% in the second half.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.