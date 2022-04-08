(Bloomberg) -- Retail junk-bond investors may well be willing to fight the Fed for the next few weeks.

The U.S. corporate high-yield bond market notched its second straight weekly inflow for the period ended April 6, according to Refinitiv Lipper, implying that retail investors are once again buying after 11 weeks of yanking cash from funds that buy the debt. Spreads have narrowed 0.77 percentage point since mid-March as demand has picked up.

It’s hard to argue that junk-bond valuations are cheap, according to strategists at Barclays Plc, but this has historically been a good month for the debt, and retail investors along with others may keep buying now that yields have risen. Speculative-grade notes have generated positive total returns in every April since 2005, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Since 2000, the median total return for the month has been 1.25%, second only to December, Barclays strategists Bradley Rogoff and Jeff Darfus said in a note dated Friday.

And while there are ample risks for the securities as the Federal Reserve lifts interest rates again as soon as next month, demand from investors should be enough to support the securities for the next few weeks, the strategists said.

“We think spreads will likely trade fairly rangebound, with support from technical factors in the near term before medium-term risks cause them to drift wider,” the strategists wrote.

Retail investors have historically bought during April, or at least refrained from net selling: There hasn’t been a retail outflow for the bonds since 2005, the Barclays strategists said. Individual investors account for more than a fifth of the high-yield buyer base, representing a significant constituency.

Another positive for the bonds comes in the form of coupon payments. There’s about $8 billion coming due to investors in April from securities in the index, making it the second-highest month for these payments, behind only February.

Some investors getting those payments may choose to put money to work back in junk bonds, Barclays said, noting that yields are relatively high, at 6.3%, which could be enough for investors that have target yield levels.

Companies are still generating strong earnings, and defaults should stay low in the near term, said Nichole Hammond, senior portfolio manager at Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC.

“But we expect periods of volatility as inflation pressure remains and the Fed navigates a tightening cycle,” Hammond said.

Inflation pressure could be intense for some high-yield companies, strategists at banks including Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. have noted. Industries including food, transport, and travel could face particular pressure because they have above average leverage and below average margins, according to a Bank of America analysis on Friday. But these potentially troubled sectors only represent about 18% of the market, strategists Oleg Melentyev and Eric Yu wrote.

Spreads on high yield bonds averaged 3.34 percentage points more than Treasuries on Thursday, according to Bloomberg index data. That’s close to the tightest level for those spreads between 2010 and 2020, before Covid, which was 3.03 percentage points, the Barclays strategists wrote, adding that current levels are “quite rich.”

Elsewhere in credit markets:

Americas

Following a four-week rally for U.S. high-grade spreads, some Wall Street strategists are cautious about credit moving forward. “The sweet spot for overseas inflows into U.S. IG credit may soon turn sour,” Citigroup strategists led by Daniel Sorid wrote Friday.

U.S. leveraged-loan prices have staged a rebound amid hawkish statements from Federal Reserve officials, which has boosted demand for the floating-rate debt. But there are risks that could lead to downgrades of weaker credits into the CCC tier, which current prices aren’t reflecting, Barclays Plc strategists Brad Rogoff and Jeff Darfus wrote in a note Friday

Harvard University plans to sell its first-ever green bonds to finance construction of a new science and engineering complex and for the renovation of existing dorms

EMEA

SAS Nerval sold a 500 million euro ($543.8 million) 10-year green bond. SSE has mandated banks ahead of a potential hybrid bond sale, with investor calls due to take place on Monday.

Hexagon, a UK Housing Association, has also joined the pipeline; it plans to sell a GBP250m 25-30 year sustainability bond

Listed property companies in Europe that rely on debt markets for funding could soon find their public ratings pressured if a new financial metric becomes standard reporting practice across the industry

European markets watchdog ESMA says UCITS with ESG strategies outperformed their non-ESG peers, and were also cheaper overall, in a report on the cost and performance of EU retail investment products in 2020

Wizz Air is a potential fallen angel in the European airline sector, according to a Barclays analyst, citing weak fuel hedging

Asia

Global funds slashed their holdings of Chinese bonds by the most on record last month amid the nation’s dwindling yield advantage over the U.S. and geopolitical uncertainties posed by the war in Ukraine.

Asia boasts some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies, but the region that’s keen for more investments accounts for only a fraction of the global private credit market

India’s central bank signaled a shift in policy focus as it ramped up efforts to mop up excess liquidity in the banking system and raised its inflation forecasts, sending bond yields higher

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh orders finance ministry and central bank to closely monitor the issuance and trading of corporate bonds and the use of bond-sale proceeds to ensure they comply with the law

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.