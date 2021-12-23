The number of job vacancies in Canada has slipped from its record high, but still remains well above pre-pandemic levels, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.

The federal statistics agency said as of the start of October, Canadian employers were looking to fill an estimated 964,300 positions. When compared to job vacancies in the fourth quarter of 2019 - before the pandemic hit - October’s numbers represented an increase of 89.6 per cent, or 455,700 jobs.

The number was down, though, from the record set in September of 1,014,600.

While the overall job vacancy rate slipped from in October, open positions in the manufacturing sector did climb to a record, with employers actively trying to fill 91,000 jobs.

Job vacancies in retail trade also increased for a sixth straight month to a record of 132,800 open positions.

The job vacancy rate in October was 5.6 per cent, up from 3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019, reported Statistics Canada.