Canada will have a flat to down economy next year: chief economist

Canadian consumers likely slowed down their spending in November after splurging the previous month, as high interest rates restrict household budgets.

Receipts for retailers were flat last month, according to an advance estimate from Statistics Canada released Thursday. That followed a 0.7 per cent increase a month earlier, slightly below a median estimate of 0.8 per cent in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Still, retailers had a strong month in October with sales up in seven of nine subsectors, led by a 1.1 per cent gain at car and parts dealers. Excluding autos, retail sales rose 0.6 per cent, versus expectations for an increase of 0.5 per cent. In volume terms, retail sales grew 1.4 per cent.

Sales at general merchandise retailers were the next-highest upside contributor to retail sales in October with a two per cent gain, while health and personal care sales were up 1.5 per cent and clothing sales rose 2.4 per cent. On the downside, sales at gasoline stations and fuel vendors decreased 3.1 per cent.

The Bank of Canada held its benchmark overnight rate at five per cent earlier this month. The Canadian economy has shown signs of stagnation, and in a separate release on Thursday, Statistics Canada said that payroll employment decreased by 44,600 in October, offsetting gains made in September and following little variation in July and August.

Governor Tiff Macklem told BNN Bloomberg Television that he expects to cut rates sometime next year, but he needs to see several months of sustained downward momentum in core inflation first.

Regionally, sales increased in nine of 10 provinces in September. The country's most populous province, Ontario, saw the largest provincial increase, led by higher sales at general merchandise retailers. The lone provincial decrease in October was observed in Alberta, which fell 0.2 per cent on lower sales at food and beverage retailers.

The agency didn’t provide details on the November estimate, which was based on responses from 54.5 per cent of companies surveyed.