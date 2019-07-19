Canadians retailers reported an unexpected decline in sales as consumers cut back on purchases of groceries, alcohol and clothing.

Sales fell 0.1 per cent in May, Statistics Canada said Friday from Ottawa, versus economist expectations for a 0.3 per cent increase. Excluding motor vehicles and gasoline, the drop was even more pronounced, at 1 per cent .

The report runs against the broader narrative of a rebounding Canadian economy, and is an arrow in the quiver for those who believe the central bank will eventually need to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve in lowering interest rates.

Key Insights

Friday's retail sales data may heighten concern about the degree to which debt service costs, which are close to the highest since the financial crisis, are eating into disposable income, and call into question how much Canada can continue to rely on consumers to fuel new economic growth.

In volume terms, which strip out the effects of price changes, sales were down 0.5 per cent on the month and 1 per cent on the year.

Tempering the negativity, retail sales rose in the three most-populous cities -- Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. The statistics agency also noted its “trading-day adjustment,” where it accounts for the number of heavier shopping days in a calendar month, may have skewed the May results to the downside. In addition, record rainfall in Ontario and Quebec were likely a factor.

