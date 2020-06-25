(Bloomberg) -- In one of Europe’s fastest rebounds from a stock rout, retail buyers may be listening to Warren Buffett’s advice to “be greedy when others are fearful.”

Brokerage houses from Germany, U.K., France and Denmark are reporting a surge in mom and pop trading since the market selloff spurred by the pandemic, akin to the Robinhood phenomenon in the U.S., even as institutional money stayed on the sidelines for much of the rebound since mid-March.

“We already had exponential account opening growth before the crisis and this development has now accelerated,” said Andreas Friedrich, a spokesman for German broker Trade Republic, which offers commission-free trading similar to U.S. peer Robinhood. “Many of our customers saw the market moves as a good chance to enter the equity market.”

Notwithstanding reluctant institutional investors, trading volume in the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Index has remained above the average from before the coronavirus outbreak. That indicates a strong participation in the rally that saw the gauge recoup about two-thirds of the preceding losses in less than three months.

Saxo Bank saw “substantially” higher average daily trading volume, a spokesman wrote in an email. Monthly statistics on the Danish broker’s website show average daily equity at $5.5 billion in the first five months of the year, more than twice the $2.6 billion seen in the same period last year. Volume for currency trading was also elevated while fixed income was about the same.

‘Snapping Up Stocks’

U.K. outlet AJBell also said it saw “a significant increase in trading over the first month or so of lockdown” with the buy-to-sell ratio at 70:30 for April. Customers were “seemingly snapping up stocks when the price was particularly low,” said a spokeswoman for the company. Similarly, French broker Boursorama said it’s had four times the usual order amount since the virus hit markets, with the share of buy orders up at 70% instead of the longer-term average of 50%.

Conventional market wisdom says when retail buying enters the rally, it’s time to exit. Yet, it may be the high engagement of such traders that is fueling the rally and pushing benchmarks like Germany’s DAX Index close to levels seen at the beginning of the year, in spite of shaky fundamentals.

As recently as the end of May, two months into the rebound, Europe’s stock funds were bleeding cash for a seventh straight week, according to Bank of America Corp. citing EPFR Global data. Yet stocks continued to surge, closing at a three-month high in early June. In addition to retail buyers, a number of strategists see hedge funds and short covering as drivers of the rally.

“Retail investors have long been associated with buying stocks that are largely off-limits to many institutional investors, either because they are too small or because they are just too speculative,” Societe Generale SA strategist Andrew Lapthorne wrote in a note on U.S. stocks last week. But data showed that they now appear to be buying both high quality and lower quality stocks, he added.

Robinhood investors’ timing in the market “looks impeccable,” he wrote, noting a significant pick-up in holdings as equity markets bottomed in mid-March.

Early Interest

The idea that the brisk rebound since March could be the beginning of a new long-term rally has fueled the fear of missing out, and may also be attracting the younger demographic. Manchester-based Interactive Investor said that account openings in April and May for tax free individual saving accounts, or ISA, were up 163% for investors between 18 and 24 years old and up 238% for those between 25 and 34 years of age.

Another investment vehicle that may become more common among European mom and pop traders is exchange-traded funds. They are likely to see “very strong” retail growth, predicts Wei Li, EMEA head of investment strategy at BlackRock Inc.’s iShares.

“Education is key, making investors comfortable with using ETFs as core portfolio building blocks,” Li said by phone. “We’re seeing this already and expect this to continue picking up.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.