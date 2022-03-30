(Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. has been a retail trading darling since going public last year, but in the midst of Tuesday’s strongest rally in four months small investors were mostly selling.

The electric-truck startup had its best session since Nov. 11 on Tuesday, leaping more than 17%. Rivian, which is backed by Amazon.com Inc. and Ford Motor Co. debuted on Nov. 10. The stock inched up 0.2% Wednesday morning.

Retail interest in Rivian and fellow EV startup Lucid Group Inc. has been declining in recent months. Industry leader Tesla Inc. continues to command a significant retail base, however, often topping Fidelity’s list of net buy orders on its retail trading platform.

Still, it’s rare for retail investors to be net sellers of Rivian. It’s only happened on five days since the company’s blockbuster initial public offering, Vanda’s data show.

“We’ve seen investor enthusiasm for some of the smaller EV names wane in the past several months on the news of product delays and commercialization challenges, which includes Rivian and Lucid,” Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein said. “Conversely, Tesla has continued to execute. It generated record fourth-quarter results, and most recently opened the Berlin factory.”

Auto stocks, from EVs to traditional manufacturers, have been hit hard this year amid concerns about the supply chain troubles and runaway raw material costs, with Russia’s war in Ukraine further complicating matters. Both Rivian and Lucid have said they are facing chip shortages and high component costs.

In contrast, Tesla has successfully navigated its supply chain challenges, cutting key deals with suppliers and opening two major factories. In addition to the Berlin plant, which officially opened this month, its Austin factory is scheduled to begin operating in April.

“Retail investors still like the EV industry, but the huge declines in names like Rivian and Lucid since November has left them scared,” Matthew Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, said. “Tesla is the clear industry leader and it’s the safer play right now.”

