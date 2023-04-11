(Bloomberg) -- AmeriMark Interactive LLC, a retailer that sells discount home and health care goods to what it calls the mature market, filed for bankruptcy with plans to try to sell itself.

The company listed debt of as much as $500 million and assets worth $50,000 or less in a Chapter 11 petition filed early Tuesday morning. Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code allows companies to halt debt payments while they reorganize their operations and balance sheets.

The biggest unsecured creditor is AmeriMark Holdings, which holds a $22.6 million promissory note.

AmeriMark sells everything from clothing and houseware to beauty and health products, according to its website. The Cleveland, Ohio-based company has roots in the catalog industry and still sells goods through printed books as well as online.

It’s owned by CSC Generation Holdings Inc., which buys store-based and catalog retailers and transforms them into online outlets.

The case is AmeriMark Interactive LLC, 23-10438, US Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware (Wilmington).

