(Bloomberg) -- Express Inc., the chain retailer known for its moderately priced officewear and weekend basics, has been holding regular huddles with lenders to discuss its restructuring options, according to people with knowledge of the talks.

The meetings include close reviews of the company’s cash flows, which were deep into negative territory in the quarter that ended Oct. 28, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing private negotiations. The lenders are also discussing liquidity needs with the company, the people said.

A representative for Express didn’t respond to requests for comment. Express shares plunged as much as 22% and were temporarily halted after Bloomberg reported on the discussions.

Express burned through more than $200 million during its 2022 fiscal year, and has posted losses in several consecutive quarters. Its cash position has dwindled as it struggled to align with changing consumer tastes.

Chief among obstacles to the retailer’s business model is the ascendancy of fast-fashion powerhouses like Shein, Temu and Boohoo, which churn out styles in cycles more rapid than the traditional seasonal releases, and have grown popular with Express’s younger demographic.

Express shares have tumbled around 70% in the last year, leaving it with a market capitalization of under $27 million. The Columbus, Ohio-based chain operates more than 500 full-price and outlet locations and around $300 million in long-term debt, including a $65 million rescue loan it received in September.

The retailer has been working with the turnaround firm M3 Partners to cut costs and explore restructuring options, Bloomberg previously reported. In September, Express hired former Tyson Foods Inc. executive Stewart Glendinning as its chief executive officer.

A representative for M3 didn’t respond to requests for comment.

