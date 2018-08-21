(Bloomberg) -- Doing it yourself won’t save your wallet from President Trump’s tariffs.

Joann, the crafting and arts supplies store that dropped Fabrics from its name earlier this year, warned shoppers that new proposed levies on imported products from China will hit their bottom lines -- even though they’re finishing their projects at home. This marks one of the first times a major retail or consumer brand has directly asked its customers to oppose the president’s trade policies.

“Your ability to continue creating at an affordable cost is in jeopardy,” Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau said in an email to customers on Tuesday. “Proposed tariffs on many of the items we sell will inadvertently place a tax on the made-in-America products you make, which will hurt millions of individual crafters along with charitable organizations and small businesses.”

Soltau then asked shoppers to click a web link to sign a petition or send an emailed letter to their elected representatives. That link lists products that would be affected by tariffs including cookie cutters, candle holders and yarn.

A spokeswoman for the company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

