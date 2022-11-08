(Bloomberg) -- Made.com Group Plc has appointed PwC as its administrator with Next Plc in pole position to snap up the struggling online furniture company, according to a person familiar with the situation.

FTSE 100 retailer Next, which sells fashion and homewares, was braced Tuesday evening to buy Made.com, said the person who asked not to be identified.

One of the fastest corporate collapses in the UK, Made.com listed last year with a valuation of £775 million ($897 million). The company’s failure was largely driven by soaring freight costs and supply chain difficulties as well as lower consumer appetite for expensive furniture due to the inflationary crisis.

Representatives for Next and Made.Com declined to comment.

