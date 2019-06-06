(Bloomberg) -- The changing face of the British high street was revealed in detailed new figures published Thursday.

The number of retail businesses on high streets fell by 2% between 2012 and 2017, while those based elsewhere grew by 6%, the Office for National Statistics said. The figures indicate the struggles of the sector even before a number of high-profile store closures in recent months.

High street retail jobs fell in every region except London, as shops hit by online competition and rising costs gave way to food outlets, accommodation and apartment blocks. Retail accounted for 25% of high street businesses, down from 29% in 2012.

The findings are the result of a joint exercise between the ONS and Ordnance Survey, the national mapping agency. Almost 7,000 high streets are included in the analysis.

