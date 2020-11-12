Nov 12, 2020
Rethinking Trade Policy, Manhattan Freebies, China Wins: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Just eight months after they swung into action to avert a crippling depression and credit crunch, central banks are in the uncomfortable position of relying on governments to power fragile economic rebounds
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde and BOE Governor Andrew Bailey will be addressing the ECB’s annual forum later on Thursday. Terminal clients can watch here
- President-elect Joe Biden may take months to decide what to throw out from Donald Trump’s playbook on trade. But he may keep a lot and use some of Trump’s aggressive actions as leverage
- Biden’s inauguration will be a welcome event for the car industry
- Bloomberg Economics takes a look at how President-elect Joe Biden could reshape U.S.-China ties. In the economists’ guide to 2050, China is seen as having won the Cold War
- China’s factory chiefs are wary of the U.S. market even after the Biden victory
- Manhattan apartment leasing rose for the first time in more than a year as an avalanche of discounts and freebies became too attractive for renters to ignore
- Two of the world’s major economies, the U.S. and the U.K., moved this week to make climate change-related risk disclosures the norm
- The U.K. economy expanded the most on record in the third quarter, a rebound that still leaves Britain’s recovery trailing behind the world’s major industrialized nations
- Thanks to the pandemic, the largest group of young adults in the world may not do better than their parents. Catch up on this week’s Stephanomics podcast
