(Bloomberg) -- The death of retired Zappos.com Chief Executive Officer Tony Hsieh was ruled accidental and related to complications from smoke inhalation, according to Connecticut’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Hsieh died Friday following injuries sustained in a Nov. 18 house fire. He was 46.

The state agency issued a brief emailed statement on the death in response to inquiries from Bloomberg, saying the death was caused by “complications of smoke inhalation,” and ruled an “accident.” Fire officials in New London, Connecticut, where the blaze occurred, said the blaze remains under investigation.

A Harvard University graduate, Hsieh was a dot-com era success. He joined Zappos in 1999 when it was called ShoeSite.com and led it for two decades. Amazon.com Inc. purchased the company for $1.2 billion in 2009, and Hsieh remained CEO until stepping down in August.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.