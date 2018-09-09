Retirement Isn't the Plan Jack Ma Needs to Work On

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- One year is a long time in business.

For Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., it may not be enough.

Jack Ma plans to hand over the reins as chairman to current CEO Daniel Zhang exactly 12 months from now, the Hangzhou-based e-commerce giant announced Monday. Ma himself will stay on the board until Alibaba’s 2020 annual shareholder meeting.

The date of his departure, Sept. 10, 2019, will mark Alibaba’s 20th anniversary.

Ma isn’t just being humble when he points to Zhang’s success as CEO since he took up the role in 2015. In an open letter published Monday, he lauded his protege, a man eight years his junior.

Since he took over as CEO, he has demonstrated his superb talent, business acumen and determined leadership. Under his stewardship, Alibaba has seen consistent and sustainable growth for 13 consecutive quarters.

Yet while Ma has named a management successor, he hasn’t put in place a new business model for Zhang to build upon.

We hear a lot in quarterly reports and ad-hoc speeches about the future of China’s retail economy, the power of technology to lift the masses, and Alibaba’s goal of building a platform to connect finance, shopping, content, delivery and cloud services.

But that’s all dreams. It’s not delivering any kind of stable profit.

While Alibaba is, without a doubt, huge in commerce, it’s still driven by a marketing model that keeps forcing sellers to constantly outbid each other for access to potential buyers. That works when turnover is brisk, but is strained when things slow and rivals come knocking.

Then there’s Ant Financial. The world is in a tizzy about what the online financial provider could or might be in future. The reality is that right now it is an investee company delivering unstable profits, facing massive regulatory risk, and up against unrelenting competition.

The final plank of the platform – content and cloud – have yet to prove they can be profitable, with little sign that things will improve anytime soon.

The result is a no-man’s land for Alibaba’s business – the old model is struggling, as I discussed last month, while a new one simply doesn’t exist.

As Ma prepares for his departure, with dreams of a Bill Gates-like retirement filled with philanthropy and pedagogy, it’s worth noting that the period after Microsoft Corp.’s founder left was a lost decade. Steve Ballmer failed to capture the next big thing (mobile) and desperately hung onto the old thing that was dying (PCs), resulting in a disastrous period for the stock.

In his 1,000-word letter Ma talked about the need to move on, the strength of the Alibaba partnership, and the fact he’s put a decade of thought into his succession plan. And yet, the word “future” appears just once.

Seems to me he hasn’t spent enough time planning Alibaba’s next success.

