(Bloomberg) -- Another round of smoke from Canadian wildfires could bring a brilliant sunset and sunrise to New York City on Thursday and Friday, but it won’t trigger the severe drop in air quality that plagued the region last week.

“It’s not really at the surface, nothing on the order of anything we saw last week,” said Bill Goodman, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton, New York. “It might make for a nice sunset tonight and nice sunrise tomorrow.”

Blazes across Canada have pumped smoke into the US for weeks. As long as the fires are burning, hazy conditions threaten to return. But air tends to flow west to east or from the south across the Northeast in the summer, which could keep the smoke at bay, Brad Pugh, a meteorologist with the US Climate Prediction Center, said on a conference call with reporters.

Read more: Smoky Wildfire Haze Shrouds US Midwest as East Coast Stays Clear

Currently air quality across New York is good, though parts of the Midwest are facing unhealthy conditions as smoke spreads across North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

