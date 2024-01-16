If Donald Trump returns for a second term as U.S. President, it would mark a step back for the country and require Canada to take a careful approach to relations with its most important trading partner, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

“It wasn’t easy the first time, and if there is a second time, it won’t be easy either,” Trudeau said Tuesday in French during an event hosted by Montreal’s Chamber of Commerce.

“There are definitely things I don’t agree on at all with Mr. Trump,” Trudeau said, responding to a question from the moderator. “For four years, they did almost nothing in terms of environmental investments.” The Biden administration unveiled massive climate spending in the Inflation Reduction Act to make up for time lost by Trump, he said.

Trudeau, who was elected leader of the Liberal Party in Canada in 2013 and became prime minister in 2015, also cast the U.S. election as a larger issue of democratic values under attack in Europe and other places around the world.

Americans are facing a choice between an optimistic state focused on the future or “a step backwards, a nostalgia for a moment that never existed,” a populism that “reflects a lot of anger and fury” but doesn’t offer solutions, he said.

Trudeau compared Trump’s run for the U.S. presidency with the rise of Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, though Trump and Poilievre differ on a range of social and economic issues. Canada does not have fixed election dates but is expected to have a national vote before the end of next year, and current polls suggest the Conservatives would win.

“In two years here in Canada, we will have a similar choice,” Trudeau said. “Are we moving forward to defend our democracy, fighting climate change, defending minorities, or going backwards because we are too angry about what is happening in the world?”