(Bloomberg) -- Returns on the riskiest portion of collateralized loan obligations may have peaked and could deteriorate if the “higher for longer” interest rate outlook changes, according to a note by JPMorgan strategists.

Cashflow returns in the equity portions of CLOs are running at around 15% in the US and 20% in Europe on an annualized basis, according to a note by JPMorgan dated May 10. That looks “as good as it gets,” strategists including Rishad Ahluwalia wrote.

The equity parts of CLOs receive cash payments only after other bondholders get theirs. Lately, benchmark interest rates — such as the Secured Overnight Financing Rate — account for the biggest share of those payments than at any time in the last 13 years, according to JPMorgan data. And the risk premiums, or spreads, that comprise the rest of the payments have tightened amid demand for floating-rate assets.

While that means great returns for CLO equity investors, they’re also vulnerable to a drop in interest rates and an increase in distress among leveraged loan borrowers, which would erode returns, the analysts said.

“It’s important to understand that returns in the contemporary market are essentially levering a high-for-long policy stance, which could change, and that the credit component of the return continues to erode,” wrote the JPMorgan analysts. “Any dovish impulse from weaker labor market and/or inflation data could abruptly take the wind out of the sails for the CLO floating-rate trade.”

Pension plans and insurance companies have been piling into funds that invest in equity tranches, Bloomberg reported last week. Meanwhile there have been record inflows into CLO exchange-traded funds, with April inflows setting a new monthly record. More money flowing into CLO bonds can translate into higher returns for holders of the equity securities, by essentially leaving more cash available to distribute to those investors.

