(Bloomberg) -- Migrant families who’ve been reunited after months of forced separation are being coerced by U.S. immigration officials into agreeing to be deported, a civil liberties group told a judge in San Diego.

An immigrant father who was reunited with his teenage son after 50 days said he was handed a form that was already marked as him choosing to be deported, the American Civil Liberties Union said in a July 28 court filing. When the man questioned a government official, he was told he had to choose the deportation option. After he refused, the man said he and at least six other parents who also wouldn’t agree to sign the form were again separated from their children.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw, who’s presiding over a lawsuit seeking to reunite about 2,550 migrant parents and children, issued a temporary halt to their deportations on July 16. The order remains in effect.

