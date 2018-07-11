(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is on the offensive as leaders gathered at a two-day North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit. The U.S. president has questioned the value of the generations-old alliance and has linked spending for defense with trade.

We are following developments here in real time. Time stamps are for Brussels.

Merkel’s response to Trump (2 p.m.)

The chancellor had a chance to respond to Trump, and did so diplomatically: “I would like to add on this particular occasion that I myself have experienced Soviet control over part of Germany. I’m very happy we in the federal republic of Germany live united in freedom and for that reason we can make make sovereign decisions. That’s a very good thing, especially for people in the former East.”

The Optics Tells the Story (1:50 p.m.)

At the flag ceremony in front of NATO, leaders mingled with each other and made small talk. The optics were revealing: Merkel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg leading at the front -- a Francophone bloc in the middle with Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau along with the Belgian and Luxembourg prime ministers. Trump, scowling earlier, was at the rear with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

They all lined up for the family shot. May was trapped between Trump and Erdogan. She and Trump then exchanged some words.

Lithuania Agrees With Trump on Nord Stream 2 (1:30 p.m.)

Trump kicked things off this morning by blasting Germany over its support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, opening another front in his fight with a key ally. Angela Merkel, on arrival, took the criticism in her stride.

However, Trump’s succeeding in creating divisions in the postwar military alliance. Lithuania President Dalia Grybauskaite said Wednesday she agrees with him on Nord Stream 2.

“Lithuania has always viewed the Nord Steam project as geopolitical, politically motivated, having no economic justification and also binding hands for some European countries to pursue a free energy policy. We know that Russia is always using energy instruments to influence domestic policies. So I think that this criticism is justified.”

Earlier:

