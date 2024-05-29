(Bloomberg) -- Options traders are piling into bets that the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer as they grow increasingly more hawkish than their counterparts in the swaps market.

It’s a wager that began attracting attention in March, when a slew of surprisingly strong readouts on growth and inflation hit. But the bet’s grown substantially since then, reinforced by data earlier this week showing US consumer confidence unexpectedly rose in May. It’s the latest indication that the options market expects the US central bank to stay the course — or even raise rates over the next year.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari further stoked rate angst Tuesday when he told markets “I don’t think anybody has totally taken rate increases off the table.”

That’s been a boon for hugely popular options strategies known as put-flies — low-risk bets which involve multiple-legs with the center strike constituting maximum profit levels. Tuesday’s buying was targeting an effective Fed policy rate of around 5.75% by the end of next year, some 42 basis points higher than the current level.

Similar-style wagers are being placed in options ranging across March 2025 to March 2026, reflecting massive positions making up the bulk of open interest across the strikes used in the hawkish plays.

Meanwhile, the swaps market is currently pricing in roughly 30 basis points of rate cuts for the year, while there is a small 1.5 basis points of rate hike premium priced for the next Fed policy meeting on June 12. SOFR options activity Wednesday included a couple of cheap trades targeting additional rate hike premium to be priced into the next policy meeting.

In the cash market, Wednesday’s release of JPMorgan’s Treasury client survey showed outright longs rising to the highest in two months. The bullish tilt supports recent trades in the Treasury options market which have largely targeted lower yields on longer-dated government debt.

Here’s a rundown of the latest positioning indicators across the rates market:

Duration Longs

Asset managers’ net long duration position across the futures strip rose for the sixth week in a row in the period up to May 21, to just short of 7.5 million 10-year note futures.

Hedge funds continue to take the other side, with their net short position extending for a seventh session in a row to roughly 7.1 million 10-year note futures equivalents.

Neutrals Drop

In the week up to May 28, JPMorgan Treasury clients added to long positions by 2 percentage points to leave the outright bullish level at the highest since March 25. Also on the week, short positions increased by 4 percentage points as neutrals dropped to lowest in a month.

Active SOFR Options

The largest open interest shift over the past week has been adding to positioning around the 94.8125 strike, with featured trades including the SFRU4 94.875/94.8125/94.75 put fly bought at 0.25 on Tuesday. Decent risk was also seen to be added in the 94.6875 strike over the past week with flows including SFRZ4 95.1875 calls bought at 4 versus selling SFRZ4 94.6875/94.9375 put spread.

SOFR Options Heatmap

The most populated SOFR options strike is the 94.875 level, which features outstanding trades such as the SFRU4 94.875/94.8125/94.75 put fly which was bought as recently as Tuesday. The 94.625 strike also remains heavily populated with positioning around the level including the SOFR Sep24/Dec24 94.875/94.625 put spread/spread.

Treasury Skews Neutral

The cost of hedging moves in Treasuries via the options market remains broadly neutral, as the recent premium to hedge a selloff in the long-end of the curve has unwound over recent weeks.

Recent flows in Treasury options have included a bullish position, targeting 10-year yields falling to around 4.32% before June 21 expiry. Flows last week also included a long vol structure via large buyer of September straddles and strangles.

