(Bloomberg) -- Revlon Inc. shares surged as much as 87% in pre-market trading after ET Now, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Reliance Industries Ltd. is considering buying the cosmetics giant.

Reliance Industries, controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is mulling an offer just days after Revlon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the publication reported.

Revlon, owned by billionaire Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes, suffered during the pandemic after years of declining sales and endured financial controversies that the company said Thursday could “impede” its restructuring process.

A representative for Reliance Industries didn’t immediately comment.

Revlon got its start 90 years ago selling nail polishes in the throes of the Great Depression, and later added coordinated lipsticks to its collection. By 1955, the brand was international.

