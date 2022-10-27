(Bloomberg) -- Revlon Inc., the bankrupt cosmetics giant, is beginning the process of soliciting bids for its assets as key deadlines in its restructuring quickly approach.

The company has begun sending non-disclosure agreements to potential bidders and is vetting third parties that have expressed interest, Paul Basta of law firm Paul Weiss said on behalf of Revlon in a bankruptcy hearing Thursday. Advisers are focused on maximizing value for all of Revlon’s creditors, he said.

At the same time, the company is working to build consensus on the broad strokes of a plan to get Revlon out of bankruptcy. The company has just two weeks to enter a so-called restructuring support agreement with a key group of lenders, otherwise the group can call a default on the company’s bankruptcy loan.

In addition, the company may soon face a lawsuit from creditors spurned by a financial maneuver that preceded its bankruptcy filing. Monday is the deadline for creditors to challenge liens on assets granted to some lenders -- to the detriment of others -- in a series of contentious transactions beginning in 2019.

“There is going to be a very big filing,” on Monday, Robert Stark of law firm Brown Rudnick said on behalf of Revlon’s committee of unsecured creditors. The court papers will likely be heavily redacted, he said. “It informs everything that is going on in this case.”

Stark criticized the milestones embedded in Revlon’s bankruptcy loan that are forcing the sprawling Chapter 11 case to move relatively quickly. The beleaguered company needs more time to heal, and creditors need time to settle their differences outside of the courtroom, he said.

“Deadlines breed creativity and solutions,” US Bankruptcy Judge David S Jones said in the hearing. “They are what they are and I am hoping to see creativity and solutions.”

The bankruptcy is Revlon Inc., 22-10760, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.