(Bloomberg) -- Retail investors dashed into Revlon Inc. again on Tuesday as stronger appetite for riskier assets following a US holiday helped fuel a seven-fold jump in trading volume for the stock.

The cosmetic giant, which filed for bankruptcy on June 15 after amassing large amounts of debt, rose nearly 30% in New York, with over 44 million shares being traded -- more than seven-times the average seen over the past three months. Since the company tumbled to an all-time low on June 13, the stock has powered a 310% surge as more than 400 million shares were traded.

Retail traders are behind a portion of those gains. Taking advantage of a 2.5% advance on the S&P 500 Index and in a maneuver reminiscent of other bets in low priced, debt-ladden companies, such as Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and AMC Entertainment Holdings, individual investors are turning their attention to the stock in hopes of a quick profit.

Revlon was among the 15 most traded assets on Fidelity’s platform Tuesday, with buy orders modestly overpowering sells. The stock has attracted roughly $10 million in retail trader cash over the past week, with nearly $6 million pushed into the company on Friday alone, according to Vanda Research data.

On Friday, Revlon got the approval of a US bankruptcy judge to tap $375 million of new financing on an interim basis. The company will seek permission to borrow more money at a later hearing.

