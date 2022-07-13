(Bloomberg) -- A group of Revlon Inc.’s minority shareholders is seeking to become an official committee in the makeup company’s bankruptcy proceedings, arguing the company’s stock could “retain material value” and equity holders aren’t properly represented.

In a letter to a Department of Justice bankruptcy watchdog dated Tuesday and seen by Bloomberg, the holders say Revlon’s stock price suggests “equity is significantly in the money” but “recovery is at risk” because a group of the makeup company’s lenders are controlling the bankruptcy process and “are intent on acquiring Revlon’s core assets on the cheap during a market trough,” threatening the stock.

The group of stock holders isn’t affiliated with Ron Perelman, whose holding company MacAndrews & Forbes owns around 85% of the firm. They’re represented by Thomas Lauria of law firm White & Case, and own around 12.8% of Revlon shares not held by Perelman.

A representative for White & Case didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, while representatives for Revlon and MacAndrews & Forbes declined to comment. Reorg earlier reported on the letter.

Retail stock traders helped bid up Revlon shares in the wake of the company’s bankruptcy last month, driving shares from around $2.25 the day of the filing to more than $8 a week later. The stock still trades around $5.37.

While common equity is typically wiped out when a company reorganizes in bankruptcy, in rare cases -- like Hertz Global Holding Inc.’s Chapter 11 case -- shareholders can see some recovery. Lauria previously represented Hertz during the car renter’s insolvency proceedings.

Revlon would need to be bought out of bankruptcy for around $4 billion to repay its creditors in full and offer equity holders any potential recovery, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The cosmetics giant filed for bankruptcy in June, brought down by its high debt load, supply chain problems and competition from upstart beauty brands.

The company’s previous efforts to stave off default included a disputed asset transfer that helped Revlon land fresh funds while moving collateral out of other creditors’ reach. The lenders that participated in that deal have agreed to provide the company with financing during its bankruptcy.

The letter asks the watchdog, known as the US Trustee, to make a decision on an equity committee by Friday so the group could appear in court for Revlon’s July 22 hearing on the financing.

