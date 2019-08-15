(Bloomberg) -- Revlon Inc. retained financial advisers from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore strategic alternatives for the cosmetics company, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The makeup company backed by billionaire Ronald Perelman is exploring all options, including potential sales of parts or all of the business, said the person, declining to comment further. No deals have been reached at this time, but Revlon is reviewing all strategies, according to the person who asked not to be identified discussing a private situation.

A representative for the New York-based company declined to comment. Goldman Sachs didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

Majority owned by Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes Inc., Revlon offers over 15 brands in over 150 countries, including Elizabeth Arden and Elizabeth Taylor.

Revlon has more than $3 billion of debt on its balance sheet, and is run by Chief Executive Officer Debra Perelman. A representative for MacAndrews & Forbes declined to comment on the Goldman hire.

