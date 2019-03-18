(Bloomberg) -- Revlon Inc. fell after warning that its delayed 10-K filing may reveal a “material weakness” in its financial reporting controls for year-end. It also reported a tough quarter, where sales slipped.

Key Insights

The company said it intends to file its 10-K no later than March 29, and doesn’t expect that it will result in any changes to its financial results, according to a statement Monday. Still, investors appeared shaken, with shares sliding sharply after the news.

The earnings themselves weren’t great, either. Sales fell 5.7 percent last quarter, driven in part by the expiration of brand licenses in Revlon’s fragrance business, but offset somewhat by strength in Elizabeth Arden and China.

Revlon has struggled to turn around its business as it fends off a growing field of competitors. Specialty beauty stores and online-only concepts have rattled the cosmetics industry. A plan announced in November to slim down bought the company some time, but now shareholders want more.

Market Reaction

The share tumbled as much as 18 percent to $15.83 in late trading. The stock had already sunk 23 percent this year through Monday’s close.

