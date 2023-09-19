(Bloomberg) -- Revolut Ltd. has a three-month extension to publish its annual accounts, marking the second year in a row the UK’s largest fintech has needed more time.

Late filing of its previous accounts caused delays in auditing its 2022 results, a person with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be named as the details aren’t public. Companies House, where UK businesses must file their accounts, has given Revolut a new deadline at the end of December.

“We look forward to announcing our 2022 audit and annual report in due course,” a Revolut spokesperson said in a statement. “We continue to be pleased with the growth of the business, new products, higher user numbers and volumes, and increased financial metrics that result.”

The London-headquartered fintech is awaiting news on its application for a UK banking license, which it made in January 2021.

Revolut’s delayed 2021 accounts were published in March — several months after the firm’s already extended deadline. Auditors at BDO said they “were unable to satisfy ourselves” about the completeness of some of Revolut’s revenue data. At the time, Revolut said it had continued to grow at a slower pace in 2022, with revenue rising to about £850 million.

