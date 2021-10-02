Revolut’s Nikolay Storonsky Says His Favorite Vacation Is Kite-Surfing

(Bloomberg Markets) -- Nikolay Storonsky, the co-founder and chief executive officer of London-based Revolut Ltd., aims to create the world’s “first truly global bank.” Here he (briefly) divulges some off-duty habits and preferences.

How many hours of sleep do you get a night?

Seven.

What’s your morning routine?

Run.

What’s your typical workout?

Gym/swimming.

What is something that you’ve tried for the first time recently?

Yoga.

Who’s your favorite emerging musical artist?

Zhu.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently?

Lifespan: Why We Age—and Why We Don’t Have To by David Sinclair.

What’s your favorite vacation spot?

Somewhere I can kite-surf.

What living or historical person do you truly admire?

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos.

What’s the best advice you’ve gotten?

None.

What’s the best advice you’ve given?

It’s much better to have a smaller team with brilliant people rather than a large team with average people.

If you were 20, what business would you get into?

Genetics.

What’s your favorite city?

Tulum, Mexico.

Do you ever expect to retire?

An entrepreneur never retires.Lacqua is co-anchor of Bloomberg TV’s Bloomberg Surveillance and host of Leaders With Lacqua.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.