(Bloomberg) -- Revolut, one of Europe’s most-valuable startups, will allow its more than 2,000 employees to work overseas for as long as two months per year.

Staff who “wish to work outside their country of employment for personal and non-business related reasons will be able to do so for a period of up to 60 calendar days over a rolling 12 months,” the payments firm said in a statement Thursday. Employees can take advantage of this policy as soon as Covid travel restrictions are eased and must adhere to guidelines from health authorities in both their departing and arrival destinations.

The policy is a sign of the increasing flexibility some firms are starting to offer their workforces after the pandemic led to a shift toward remote working. Even traditional banks have started to adapt: Standard Chartered Plc is embracing a hybrid working model while other lenders are planning to shrink their offices.

A survey of Revolut’s staff found that over 56% would prefer to work from home between two to four times a week, while 36% wanted an entirely remote job, according to the statement. Only 2% of respondents said they would prefer to come into the office every day.

Revolut has previously given all employees flexibility to work from home or from the office, except in some rare cases where there are regulatory requirements for specific roles. People can choose to attend between one and five times a week.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.