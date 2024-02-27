(Bloomberg) -- A Labour government would make the UK “a more competitive and open economy” with managed divergence from European Union rules, the poll-leading opposition party’s Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds told a manufacturers’ trade body on Tuesday.

Speaking at the annual conference of Make UK, Reynolds reiterated that Labour will not seek to rejoin the EU’s customs union or single market — despite a vast majority of delegates affirming in a show of hands that rejoining the customs union would be better for their businesses. Instead, he said making a success of Brexit would be about “how you will manage the divergence.”

“Looking at the practical, trade based improvements that could be made, rather than those bigger constitutional questions, is the way to deliver stability but also an improvement,” Reynolds said. Still, the UK does need to focus on “veterinary agreements, mutual recognition of professional qualifications and touring rights for the creative industries” with the EU, he said.

His comments come with the economy likely to dominate a general election campaign expected in the second half of the year. Keir Starmer’s Labour leads Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives by about 20 points in national polls.

Reynolds said he would prioritize reopening trade talks between the UK and Canada on creating an improved Free Trade Agreement, after they were suspended by Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch over disagreements on food safety regulations. This was a blow to the UK’s automotive industry, as so-called rules of origin provisions between the UK and Canada — which govern the export of cars containing EU parts — are set to expire in April.

He also said the UK should follow the EU and begin a competition probe into whether Chinese electric vehicles are unfairly benefiting from state subsidies.

“I want a strong trading relationship with China where that is in our mutual interest,” he said. “But there are more sensitive sectors and you can’t simply treat China like you would, for instance, the US or European partner.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Business and Trade said no request has come from car manufacturers for an investigation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.