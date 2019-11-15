(Bloomberg) -- Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., the maker of Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil and Hefty trash bags, has filed for a U.S. initial public offering.

The company has hired Credit Suisse Group AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for the share sale. The $100 million registration amount listed on the documents is a placeholder used to calculate fees that will likely change. The number of shares and the price range for the proposed offering haven’t been decided yet, the company said in a statement.

The company, backed by New Zealand billionaire Graeme Hart’s Rank Group Ltd., said in a statement in September that it had confidentially submitted its IPO registration to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, Reynolds reported $2.2 billion in revenue and $135 million in net income, according to the filing.

The company, based in Lake Forest, Illinois, intends to seek a Nasdaq listing under the symbol “REYN.”

