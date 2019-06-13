(Bloomberg) -- Short sellers in shares of RH lost half of this year’s profits after the company, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, posted first-quarter results that topped expectations and boosted its forecast. The stock rose the most in a year on almost seven times average daily volume.

RH short sellers had been ahead $163 million in year-to-date, mark-to-market gains before Thursday’s price move, according to research from S3 Partners. The 16% spike Thursday cost short sellers $67 million in mark-to-market losses, eating away over half of their profits, the research shows. They are now up only $76 million for the year, or 9.5%. Short sellers have been trimming their exposure to the company in 2019, covering 2 million of shares that had been shorted, a decline of 28%.

