(Bloomberg) -- German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG will open a new plant in Ukraine to produce artillery ammunition with a local joint venture partner.

Rheinmetall will hold a 51% stake in the new company, with the remaining 49% share held by a Ukrainian partner, which it didn’t name, according to an emailed statement on Saturday. The partners have agreed to build and jointly operate the plant, which will produce a six-digit number of bullets per year.

“Demand for ammunition in many countries is enormous — first and foremost in Ukraine,” said Armin Papperger, chief executive officer at Rheinmetall.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced additional defense support for Ukraine when he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, ahead of the Munich Security Conference. In his speech at the conference, he also put pressure on other European allies to step up their military aid to the country.

Read more: Scholz Urges European Allies to Increase Aid for Ukraine

In October, Rheinmetall established a joint venture with Ukraine in Kyiv to maintain and repair tanks and eventually build armored vehicles in the country.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.