Rhine River Water Level at Kaub Seen Dropping to 30cm on Aug. 15

(Bloomberg) -- Rhine River water levels are expected to continue to decline on Monday, further restricting the supply of vital commodities to parts of inland Europe.

The water level at Kaub -- a key waypoint west of Frankfurt -- is expected to drop to 30 centimeters (12 inches), according to German government data.

Rhine Gets Too Shallow in Another Crisis for European Energy

The Rhine River fell below 40 centimeters to a new low on Friday as the continent battles with its worst energy crisis in decades. At that depth, it’s not economical for a lot of barges to transit the chokepoint.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.