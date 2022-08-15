(Bloomberg) -- The Rhine River’s water level continued to decline, hitting a new threshold as a climate crisis exacerbates Europe’s energy-supply crunch.

The marker at Kaub, a narrow and shallow point west of Frankfurt, dropped to 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) on Monday, the latest German government data show. It is forecast to rise slightly from that level as the week progresses.

The Rhine is western Europe’s most important river for the transport of fuel and other industrial goods. Many barges find it uneconomical to transit past Kaub when the water level there is at 40 centimeters or below. The marker is not the actual depth of the river, but rather a measure for navigability.

It wasn’t immediately clear on Monday how the drop to 30 centimeters at Kaub affected river traffic.

